Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PEB opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

