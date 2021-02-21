Peerplays (PPY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a market cap of $1.13 million and $69,173.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.50 or 0.00497527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00092815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00062078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00077180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00028147 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.67 or 0.00380653 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.