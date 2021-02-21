Penumbra (PEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Penumbra to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PEN opened at $280.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,037.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.52. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $314.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $1,079,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,737.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,854. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.