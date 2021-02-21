Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.94

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $14.65. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 million, a P/E ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Peoples Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

