Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $150.10

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €150.10 ($176.59) and traded as high as €164.80 ($193.88). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €164.75 ($193.82), with a volume of 418,375 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €174.45 ($205.24).

The business’s fifty day moving average is €157.64 and its 200-day moving average is €150.10.

About Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

