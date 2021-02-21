PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) (CVE:PFC) Trading Down 14.3%

PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) (CVE:PFC)’s stock price dropped 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 170,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 119,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

PetroFrontier Corp., a junior energy company, explores for and produces petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. It focuses on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta. The company has working interests in the English Bay property covering an area of 2,880 acres; and the LeGoff property that covers an area of 8,680 acres located in Cold Lake, Alberta.

