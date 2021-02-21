Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $3.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

PEYUF stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

