Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$6.00 at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.48.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

TSE PEY opened at C$5.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$0.91 and a one year high of C$5.93. The firm has a market cap of C$943.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$489,078. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,465.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,148,034.16.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.