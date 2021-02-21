PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PFSweb from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.81.

PFSW stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PFSweb has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $152.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $25,047.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,035.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $101,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,990.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,644 shares of company stock valued at $187,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PFSweb by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 46,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PFSweb by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 200,731 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

