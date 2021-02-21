Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $31.16 million and approximately $817,472.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenix Global alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.44 or 0.00492118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00067307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00057409 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.92 or 0.00770910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00041297 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00090671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006118 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global (PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,473,542,380 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china.

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.