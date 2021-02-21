Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) Shares Gap Down to $5.70

Shares of Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.70 ($0.07), but opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) shares last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17. The company has a market capitalization of £156.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02.

Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) Company Profile (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

