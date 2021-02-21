Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PHR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In other Phreesia news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $4,211,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,956. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 29,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after buying an additional 125,665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. Phreesia has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

