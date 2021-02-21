Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stock Position Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,518 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $24.59.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

