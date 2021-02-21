Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Receives C$11.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.38.

PL has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.06. 117,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,211. The stock has a market cap of C$368.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.81. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.63 and a 12 month high of C$11.20.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

