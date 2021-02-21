Piper Sandler Cuts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $87.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLNT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.76.

PLNT stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,121.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,599. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,921,000 after buying an additional 499,877 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $1,708,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $64,045,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

