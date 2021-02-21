PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, PirateCash has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $17,147.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002685 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash's total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash's official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

