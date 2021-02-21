Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

NYSE PLNT opened at $78.50 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,121.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average is $68.48.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $4,981,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,706 shares of company stock worth $22,383,599. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $278,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 37.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.76.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

