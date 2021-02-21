Playkey (PKT) Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. Playkey has a market capitalization of $325,648.06 and $91,978.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playkey has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Playkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00059994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.98 or 0.00770200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00040826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00058294 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.68 or 0.04696328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00040501 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

