Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Trading 6.5% Higher

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.61. 704,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,170,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.