Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Trading Up 12.2%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s stock price rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 1,586,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,098,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Polar Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polar Power by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Polar Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Polar Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

