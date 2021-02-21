Polis (POLIS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $32,307.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Polis token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $32,307.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00023130 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

