Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Popular worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Popular by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,515,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

In related news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $435,120.00. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BPOP stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $64.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

