Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives $115.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Premium Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Premium Brands from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Premium Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Premium Brands stock remained flat at $$83.03 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.26. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $83.03.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

