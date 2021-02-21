Preston Douglas Wigner Sells 2,500 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Stock

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $129,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Universal by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Universal by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Universal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

