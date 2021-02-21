Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases Shares of 171,000 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEAK opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 84.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

