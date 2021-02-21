Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

