Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 107,940 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $729,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $168.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.77.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

