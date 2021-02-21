Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $445.10 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $445,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 710.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $170.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.46. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $171.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

