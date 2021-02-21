Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $475.29 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,139,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $475,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after purchasing an additional 92,380 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $231.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The firm has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

