Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $571.12 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,873 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $571,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,898 shares of company stock worth $21,453,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $544.13 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

