Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 862,718 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,937,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862,718 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $994,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.95.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $117.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

