Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pro Medicus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of PMCUF stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. Pro Medicus has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

