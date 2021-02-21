ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,500,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,811,000 after buying an additional 137,742 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. 8,687,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,518,354. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

