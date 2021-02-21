Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prothena reported encouraging results for the fourth quarter of 2020, wherein loss was narrower than expected while revenues beat expectations. The company’s pipeline progress has been encouraging. It has a license agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of prasinezumab. The collaboration not only bolsters Prothena’s pipeline but also provides it with funds in the form of research reimbursements and milestone payments. Its collaboration deal with Bristol Myers to develop the pipeline utilizing Prothena’s expertise is also a positive. However, it earlier discontinued the development of lead pipeline candidate, NEOD001, which was disappointing. Moreover, the company has very few candidates in its pipeline, which are years away from commercialization. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $928.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Prothena by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prothena by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Prothena by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Prothena by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

