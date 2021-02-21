PSI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,875 VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $66.92 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $67.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20.

