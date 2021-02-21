Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick Sells 403 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $23,369.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,503.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rose M. Chernick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 30th, Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $22,784.00.

NYSE:PEG opened at $57.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $1,922,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.