Pyrk (PYRK) Trading Down 39.7% Over Last 7 Days

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $193,700.19 and $7,702.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pyrk alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.36 or 0.00523170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00067627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00090758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00077876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031216 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.92 or 0.00391768 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org.

Pyrk Coin Trading

Pyrk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.