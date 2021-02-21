Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Downgraded by Noble Financial

Noble Financial downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

