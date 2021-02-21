Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 642.4% Higher This Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 642.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $92,954.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $7.52 or 0.00013055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.18 or 0.00495199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00067623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00091642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00061808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00076910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00027910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.00381926 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

