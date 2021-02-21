Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Issued By Truist Securiti

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.41.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $289.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $303.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

