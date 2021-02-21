Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for CAI International, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CAI International in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CAI International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CAI opened at $45.00 on Friday. CAI International has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $798.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CAI International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CAI International by 496,864.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,028,270 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CAI International by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

