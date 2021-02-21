Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JELD-WEN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

NYSE JELD opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $30.08.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth about $704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 28.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $2,414,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.