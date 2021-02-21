Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for American International Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American International Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

