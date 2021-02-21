Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHCT. Truist boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.