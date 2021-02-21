Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Exact Sciences Co. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($1.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

EXAS opened at $147.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.