Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chemed Co. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chemed in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $4.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.52. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of CHE opened at $486.41 on Friday. Chemed has a 12-month low of $330.01 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $525.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

