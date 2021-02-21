Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.25.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$125.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.75. goeasy Ltd. has a one year low of C$21.08 and a one year high of C$128.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 20.65.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

