Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Shift Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Shift Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

SFT stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

In related news, insider Sean Foy acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Arison acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,270,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,338,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,549,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.