Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Increased by Analyst

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAA in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAA’s FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IAA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

IAA opened at $60.12 on Friday. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of IAA by 572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 54,045 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of IAA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,878,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,541,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

