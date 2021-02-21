QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Capitalization Hits $6.31 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and $264,290.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.00753920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00044166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00059335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.44 or 0.04557755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00039285 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

